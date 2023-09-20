Elton John Lists Luxury Atlanta Condo for $5 Million: Pictures

Elton John’s luxury Atlanta condo has hit the market for $4.995 million.

The sprawling home, located in Peachtree Heights East suburb north of the city, offers 13,332 square feet of space, with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, three partial bathrooms and a nine car garage.

Described as an “unparalleled masterpiece” in its official listing, the property is actually the combination of six separate units which have been “transformed into a palatial two-story sky residence that stands as a testament to luxury living.”

“Every room in this home has been meticulously designed to showcase one of the world's largest and most highly esteemed photography collections,” the listing further notes. “As you wander through, you'll be treated to a symphony of spaces, each more captivating than the last. The views from this residence are nothing short of breathtaking.”

Indeed, oversized windows are featured throughout the home, letting in ample natural light and showcasing gorgeous views of the Atlanta area. Entertaining spaces include a two-story dining room that’s “fit for royalty,” along with a spacing living room.

The master suite features its own private sitting area, as well as an adjoining spa-inspired bathroom. The closets look bigger than most studio apartments, with ample storage space, including built-in shoe racks.

Other highlights of the home include a fitness studio, spa/massage room and three additional guest suites.

See pictures of Elton John’s luxury Atlanta condo in gallery bellow.

Why Is Elton John Selling His Atlanta Home?

According to the Wall Street Journal, Elton originally purchased a 2,500-square-foot duplex on the 36th floor of the building for $925,000 in the early 1990s. He continued purchasing adjacent units over the years until completing the current home.

The singer reportedly decided to put the luxury condo on the market because he has retired from touring and no longer needs the property as a U.S. base.

During his final Atlanta performance, which took place on Sept. 22, 2022, the Rocket Man thanked the city for its support.

“I’ve lived here for 30 years, and I’ve loved every single minute,” he said. “So, I will take you with me in my heart, in my soul, and I’ll never forget you.”