Eddie Vedder and NASA Launch ‘Invincible’ Space Flight Video

NASA has paired up with Eddie Vedder to release a video for his song “Invincible,” promoting the upcoming test flight of the Artemis Moon and Mars vehicle.

The clip features real-life and computer-generated footage of the ambitious rocket project, which aims to return humans to the moon by 2025 and then land a crew on Mars, with a longer goal of traveling further into space. You can watch the video below.

“The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft – the only human-rated spacecraft in the world capable of deep-space travel – are planned to lift off from Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center for the uncrewed Artemis I mission around the moon,” NASA said in a statement. “Through the Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence, and serving as a stepping stone on the way to Mars. This video includes footage of various prelaunch tests, along with animations of launch, the orbit around the moon and the return to Earth.”

The 322-foot rocket will be put through a test fueling and countdown on April 3 ahead of a flight scheduled for a few weeks later. The Orion capsule will carry a flash drive containing the names of those who apply to be included.

“Invincible” was the first track Vedder co-wrote with Andrew Watt for his recent solo album Earthling. It also opens the LP and was included in the set list of his brief tour in support of the February release.