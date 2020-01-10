Sammy Hagar, Rick Springfield to Lead Eddie Money Tribute Show

Sammy Hagar and Rick Springfield are among the artists who’ll take part in a tribute show for the late Eddie Money.

The concert will also feature George Thorogood, John Waite and Mickey Thomas. It will be honest by comedian Louie Anderson, with further guests to be announced. The show takes place on Feb. 20 at the Canyon venue in Beverley Hills. Tickets are on sale now, with proceeds to benefit the MusiCares and the USC Eddie Money Cancer Research Fund organizations.

“Eddie’s family and friends [will] gather to pay tribute to a life well-lived and a talent unsurpassed,” promoters said in a statement. “Throughout his illustrious career, Eddie Money sold over 28 million records worldwide. His trademark raspy husky voice was easily recognized around the world. … But perhaps even more important than Eddie Money’s musical legacy is his reputation as a hard-working good guy who always remembered and made time for family, friends, fans and those who lent him a hand along the road to stardom. Truly a gentleman for the ages!”

Money died at the age of 70 in September 2019, a month after he revealed he’d been fighting cancer. “It hit me really, really hard,” he said. “I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody. It’s not honest. I want to be honest with everybody.”