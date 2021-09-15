Duran Duran Return to the Road: Set List and Video

Duran Duran performed their first full-length concert since fall 2019 last night in their hometown of Birmingham, England. The performance included the live debut of a new song, "Tonight United."

"I didn't realize how much I missed playing these songs until it gets to playing them with a great crowd like you guys," singer Simon Le Bon said during the show. "Let's celebrate!"

"Tonight United" will appear on the band's upcoming album, Future Past, which will be released on Oct. 22.

You can see video from the concert, as well as a set list, below.

Watch Duran Duran Perform 'Tonight United' in Birmingham in September 2021

Also included in the set list was the recently released "Anniversary" from the upcoming album.

“‘Anniversary’ is a special song for us,” bassist John Taylor said in a statement at the time of the song's release last month. “Obviously we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest possible way. After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what ‘being together’ and ’staying together’ can really mean, it’s not something we would have thought song-worthy 40 years ago, but we do today!"

Watch Duran Duran Perform 'Anniversary' in Birmingham in September 2021

Duran Duran will play a few more U.K. dates this month before traveling to the U.S. for a pair of shows at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

Watch Duran Duran Perform 'Hungry Like the Wolf' in Birmingham in September 2021

Duran Duran, Birmingham, England, Sept. 14, 2021

1. "Invisible"

2. "The Reflex"

3. "Notorious"

4. "A View to a Kill"

5. "Anniversary"

6. "Skin Trade"

7. "Come Undone"

8. "Pressure Off"

9. "Friends of Mine"

10. "Save a Prayer"

11. "Tonight United" (Live debut)

12. "(Reach Up for the) Sunrise"

13. "Hungry Like the Wolf"

14. "Girls On Film /Acceptable in the 80's"

15. "Perfect Day/The Wild Boys"

16. "Ordinary World"

17. "Rio"