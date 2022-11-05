Duran Duran Roars Through Rock Hall Performance, Despite Setbacks

Duran Duran's victory lap before before making their acceptance speeches at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony experienced a couple of bumps in the road.

The band's current lineup – singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor – were set to be joined by two former Duran Duran members during the performance: Andy Taylor, the group’s guitarist and backing vocalist from 1980–86 and 2001–06, and multi-instrumentalist Warren Cuccurullo, who was with the band from 1989-2001.

Neither made the show, as Le Bon later revealed a cancer battle for Andy Taylor. They also endured some early sound problems.

The set started with "Girls on Film," before briefly breaking down. "This proves that we're not lip syncing," Le Bon joked, then started over. The crowded roared with approval as the band returned at full power. "Hungry Like the Wolf" turned into a huge singalong, followed with an emotional reading of "Ordinary World." The band then made individual acceptance speeches.

Duran Duran's hoped-for reunion was highly anticipated, as Le Bon heaped earlier praise on their former bandmates. “They are both extremely excited and very, very grateful and honored in the same way that Nick, Roger, John and I are as well,” Le Bon told Rolling Stone. “We’ve always maintained a decent relationship with these guys. We didn’t have so-called ‘acrimonious splits.’ It was gentlemanly and it was understood – and pretty much mutual.”

Robert Downey Jr. inducted Duran Duran, followed by a video that featured former collaborator Nile Rodgers, among others. The band spent most of 2022 touring in support of 2021’s Future Past. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame performance was Duran Duran’s last announced of the year, capping off a 35-date North American tour.