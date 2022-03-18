Duran Duran Play Hollywood Rooftop Show

Duran Duran delivered a 12-song performance on the rooftop of a new club in Hollywood last night.

The British group played at the Aster with a backdrop featuring the Capitol Records building. A lighting display colored the famous building blue and yellow in support of the people of Ukraine.

“We are appealing to our fans in Russia to have an open heart and to support peace,” the band’s John Taylor said in a statement. “We are all hoping you can get back to an ‘Ordinary World.’”

You can see the set list and some video clips below.

The outdoor show included the song “Tonight United,” from the band's latest album, Future Past. They also performed the song on The Late Late Show With James Corden. In an interview with the TV host, the band talked about how it continued to lead this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote.

“We’d like to thank Dolly for dropping out,” Taylor joked. "And if Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox [from Eurythmics] could do the same, that would be good, too.” He added that the band did “not really” think much about its potential induction, noting, “We like laurels, but we don’t like resting on them.”

They also talked about rumors of the biopic that was underway. “I have thought about it because I’ve heard these rumblings,” singer Simon Le Bon said. “I quite fancy Anya Taylor-Joy to play me. … I think she’s incredible, and I want somebody incredible to play me.” Roger Taylor chose Corden himself, noting, “Great actor, he’s got the right hair – why not?”

Duran Duran just announced a North American tour.

Duran Duran, the Aster, Hollywood, March 17, 2022

1. “A View to a Kill”

2. “Invisible”

3. “All of You”

4. “Notorious”

5. “Come Undone”

6. Give It All Up”

7. “Pressure Off”

8. “White Lines”

9. “Anniversary”

10. “Tonight United”

11. “Ordinary World”

12. “Hungry Like the Wolf”