Duff McKagan Says Someone Is Stalking His Wife or Daughter

It's usually the rock stars who are being stalked, not their family members. But someone is creeping around one of Duff McKagan's loved ones.

According to TMZ, McKagan's wife, Susan Holmes-McKagan, has obtained a temporary restraining order against a 21-year-old Phoenix man who showed up on her property and requested to see her ... or was it one of the McKagans' daughters? Nobody's really sure.

Holmes-McKagan's mother was at the Los Angeles house, watching the girls, who are 16 and 13 years old, while the McKagans were on the road. The stalker -- Story Walker Bannister -- showed up and demanded to see her "daughter." But it's not clear if he meant he wanted to see Holmes-McKagan or one the teenage girls, since he was talking to Holmes-McKagan's mom.

Either way, the dude refused to leave the former Guns N' Roses bassist's property until he saw whoever he was looking for. He claimed it was destiny that brought him to the house.

Police were called, Bannister was taken away for some psychological evaluation and then was slapped with a restraining order to stay at least 100 yards away from the McKagans. There's a hearing next month to determine whether or not that temporary order will become a permanent one.