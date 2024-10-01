Duff McKagan kicked off his solo tour with a performance in Dublin on Monday night.

Dubbed the Lighthouse tour – a name taken from McKagan’s 2023 album – the trek sees the Guns N’ Roses bassist dipping into material from throughout his impressive career.

According to SetList.fm, the only GNR track that made it into McKagan's set was “You’re Crazy" from Appetite for Destruction. Instead, much of the material came from Lighthouse and 2019's Tenderness. He also covered the Stooges' "I Wanna Be Your Dog," "I Fought the Law" and Johnny Thunders' "You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory."

Several songs received their live debut during the Dublin performance, including "Forgiveness," "Holy Water" and a cover of David Bowie's "Heroes." McKagan released his studio version of the latter tune just days before he set out on the Lighthouse tour.

Watch Duff McKagan Perform 'Fallen'

"We thought it was a good idea to put out a couple of fresh songs right here on the eve of the 'Lighthouse' tour," McKagan remarked when "Heroes" and “True to the Death Rock N Roll Ballad" were released on Sept. 26. "Choosing David Bowie's 'Heroes' seemed to be a natural subject matter for me (I am, of course, a massive history nerd)…star-crossed lovers in the shadow of the mid-'70s Cold War-era Berlin Wall. To try and compliment this era, I chose a sort of '70s glam-rock song that I wrote some time last year, 'True to the Death Rock N Roll Ballad', another lyric where love and lust and time are the central figures."

A full set list from McKagan’s concert in Dublin can be found below.

Watch Duff McKagan Perform 'You're Crazy'

Where Is Duff McKagan Touring in 2024?

McKagan’s Lighthouse tour will stretch across Europe, with stops in 12 different countries, including Scotland, England, Germany and France. The U.S. leg of the tour kicks off on Nov. 4 in Boston and concludes on Nov. 20 in Seattle.

Duff McKagan, Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 30, 2024 Set List

1. "Forgiveness"

2. "Chip Away"

3. "This Is the Song"

4. "I Saw God on 10th St."

5. "Tenderness"

6. "Feel"

7. "Holy Water"

8. "I Wanna Be Your Dog" (The Stooges cover)

9. "I Just Don’t Know"

10. "Fallen Ones"

11. "Fallen"

12. "Wasted Heart"

13. "Longfeather"

14. "Just Another Shakedown"

15. "I Fought the Law" (The Crickets cover)

16. "You're Crazy" (Guns N' Roses)

17. "Lighthouse"

18. "You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory" (Johnny Thunders cover)

19. "Heroes". (David Bowie cover)

20. "Don't Look Behind You"

21. "Falling Down"

22. (Unknown)