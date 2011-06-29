Robby Krieger And John Densmore Featured On Doors Classics From New Acoustic Covers Album

The upcoming 'All Wood and Doors' album from James Lee Stanley and Cliff Eberhart puts a unique spin on 12 classics from the Doors catalog, with help from an array of special guests including former Doors members John Densmore and Robby Krieger.

Densmore and Krieger, long estranged as collaborators, contribute separately to three tracks each on the new album, with their guest contributions born out of an unknown mutual love affair. Densmore had heard the similar acoustic treatment Stanley had given to songs from the Rolling Stones catalog. During a random meeting, the drummer said he'd love to join in if Stanely were ever to attempt a similar task with Doors songs.

Stanley held Densmore to that promise and later acquired the guest contributions of Krieger in a similar fashion, with additional vocal and instrumental help coming from Timothy B. Schmit of the Eagles and Peter Tork of the Monkees.

'All Wood and Doors' re-imagines the Doors catalog from an interesting all-acoustic perspective, paired with vocal harmonies that are reminiscent of the Beach Boys and Crosby, Stills and Nash. Once the album is released on July 12, Stanley and Eberhart hope to hit the road and bring the reworked music into a live setting.

