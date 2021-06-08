Doobie Brothers Add Three New Dates to 50th-Anniversary Tour

The Doobie Brothers announced three new dates for their 50th Anniversary Tour, the band's first in 25 years to feature singer Michael McDonald.

The new shows include Aug. 24 at Milwaukee's BMO Harris Pavilion; Aug. 26 at the Resch Center Expo Pavilion in Green Bay; and Aug. 28 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Ill. Tickets go on sale June 11 at 10AM local time. Additional details, including information about VIP packages, are available at Live Nation.

For the upcoming trek, which features openers the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, McDonald will perform alongside the band's three classic-era members: singers and guitarists Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons and multi-instrumentalist John McFee. The itinerary currently includes 49 shows in North America, launching Aug. 22 in Des Moines, Iowa, and wrapping June 30, 2022, in London, Ontario.

"We are looking forward to finally getting back on the road to see our fans and formally celebrate our 50th anniversary," Johnston said in a statement. "Following this past year, coming together to celebrate our anniversary makes it even more special."

The Doobie Brothers originally announced the tour during the encore of a November 2019 show in Nashville, with McDonald appearing during a performance of "Takin' It to the Streets." "We’re truly excited about our 50th-anniversary tour, as it’s a celebration of the band’s entire history," Johnston said at the time. “We’ll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music.”

The band, citing the "health and safety of the Doobie Brothers’ fans, crew and local employees," postponed the outing in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

