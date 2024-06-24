The Doobie Brothers Launch 2024 Summer Tour: Set List and Video

The Doobie Brothers began their summer tour on Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

Though they've been off the road in the United States since late January, the Doobie Brothers were well-primed for this current trek after a series of shows played overseas this month opening for Eagles.

Their 19-song set, as expected, leaned heavily on hits from the group's initial '70s heyday, including classics like "Black Water," "China Grove" and the set-closing "Listen to the Music." The Doobie Brothers also left plenty of room to chronicle later successes with vocalist and keyboardist Michael McDonald like "Takin' It to the Streets" and "Minute by Minute" from later in the decade.

You can view fan videos from the concert, as well as the set list, below.

They're Excited to Be Back With Michael McDonald

The Doobie Brothers initially revealed plans to reunite with the five-time Grammy Award-winning McDonald in 2019 to celebrate the group's 50th anniversary. The combination proved to be such a success that they've continued to work and tour together. "I love playing with Mike. It's great," vocalist and guitarist Tom Johnston tells UCR. "He's a great talent, a hell of a singer ... good keyboard player too – and fun to hang out with. So there's not really a lot of downside to that."

Blues legend Robert Cray is opening the first half of the tour, a pairing that Johnston has really been looking forward to. "Robert is badass – a great blues player and singer," he says. "We played with him and his band a while ago. So I'm really looking forward to reconnecting." Steve Winwood, who Johnston calls "mind-blowing," will share the stage with the Doobie Brothers on the second part of the outing, beginning July 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Fans can also look forward to a new album from the Doobie Brothers sometime soon. It will be their first full-length studio project with McDonald since 1980.

Watch the Doobie Brothers Perform 'Listen to the Music' in LA

Watch the Doobie Brothers Perform 'Takin' It to the Streets' in LA

Watch the Doobie Brothers Perform 'Black Water' in LA

Watch the Doobie Brothers Perform 'Minute by Minute' in LA

The Doobie Brothers, 6/23/24, Kia Forum, Los Angeles Set List

1. "Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While)"

2. "Here to Love You"

3. "Dependin' On You"

4. "Rockin' Down the Highway"

5. "You Belong to Me"

6. "Cannonball"

7. "It Keeps You Runnin'"

8. "Eyes of Silver"

9. "One Step Closer"

10. "World Gone Crazy"

11. "Minute by Minute"

12. "Without You"

13. "Jesus is Just Alright"

14. "What a Fool Believes"

15. "Long Train Runnin'"

16. "China Grove"

17. "Black Water"

18. "Takin' It to the Streets'

19. "Listen to the Music"