Could Don Felder Join Eagles at Sphere? ‘Not Holding My Breath’

Former Eagles member Don Felder says he’s on good terms with his old bandmates these days, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be appearing with them on any of the remaining Sphere residency shows.

“I'll tell you this, I'm not holding my breath,” Felder responded when Sirius XM host Eddie Trunk asked about a possible Sphere cameo. Though Felder noted he hadn’t been invited to make a surprise appearance at the residency, he added he’d "absolutely" accept the offer if Don Henley came calling.

Felder’s tenure with the Eagles ran from 1974 to 2001. It included some of the biggest commercial successes of the band’s career, as well as a long hiatus from 1980 to 1994. The rocker’s time in the group came to an ugly end, with both sides arguing over compensation and alleged breach of contract. Still, as he explained to Trunk, that drama is long in the past.

Don Felder Says He's 'Buried All the Hatchets' With Former Eagles Bandmates

“There are times here and there along the way that we bump into each other, and we’re very cordial about it,” Felder noted of his former bandmates. “I really kind of buried all the hatchets in 2000. One of the things about writing my book [2008’s Heaven and Hell: My Life in The Eagles], it was a very cathartic process and was very liberating, it set me free to realize I don't want to carry that stuff with me for the rest of my life. I don't want to have grudges and anger and hatred and all that stuff. I want to be free of that. So I decided that I can either be happy or I can lug that stuff around with me. So I decided I'm just going to be happy and I'm happy having to rebuild my career.”

Asked whether the other members of the Eagles reciprocate Felder’s positive vibes, the rocker was unsure.

“I have no conversations with them about any of that,” Felder admitted. “I'm going on living my life and being as happy as I can be doing what I do and I really enjoy it. So I'm just very pleased that at my age I still have good help, I still have all my chops, I'm still writing, creating, producing and recording, touring this whole summer, we'll tour until the end of August and I'm just enjoying my life doing what I want to do.”

Felder is hitting the road with Styx and Kevin Cronin this summer. His new album, The Vault - 50 Years of Music, comes out May 23.