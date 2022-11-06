Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton performed her signature hit "Jolene" at Saturday's induction ceremony, leading an all-star ensemble that included fellow inductees Rob Halford, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Eurythmics' Annie Lennox and many more.

Backed throughout her performance by Zac Brown Band, Parton traded lines to her 1973 hit single with Pink (who inducted her), Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile along with the aforementioned inductees. The country icon shared her microphone with Halford during the song's chorus, and her sparkly leather jumpsuit matched the Metal God's classic all-leather attire.

Parton also performed a new original song titled "Rockin'," which she wrote just for the occasion. "It's a fine little song, and it’s real rock-y, so I'll have something fun to play off of, to ease some of the tension," the singer told Pollstar of the tune, which references many of rock's earliest pioneers.

Shortly after her nomination, Parton requested her name be removed from the ballot, saying she didn't feel she had earned the right to be enshrined in the Rock Hall. Later, however, she said she would "accept gracefully" if inducted. During her speech, Parton joked about the issue and declared triumphantly, "I'm a rock star now!"

Earlier this year, Parton vowed to make a rock album if she was inducted into the Rock Hall. "I'm not expecting that I'll get in. But if I do, I'll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock 'n' roll album – which I've wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing," she told Billboard. "So this may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that."

