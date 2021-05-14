Kiss Manager Credits Success to ‘Four Chords and Bad Lyrics’

Longtime manager Doc McGhee says Kiss found success by focusing on what they did best: “Four chords and bad lyrics.”

He also predicts that a speculated live reunion with original guitarist Ace Frehley will take place before the end of Kiss' interrupted farewell tour, and said drummer Peter Criss might be involved too.

“My philosophy for all my bands [has] always been if you're the very, very best at what you do, people will come and see you,” McGhee tells Rob’s School of Music. “And if you're not, they will go see the very, very best. Fucking simple. So what do we do with Kiss? We do a show that, whether you like Kiss or not – whether you're a Kiss fan or you know one song – you wanna go see this show, because it's an amazing, entertaining show.”

He added that the band has tried hard to “be good” to their fans. “We don't go and write songs and try to be Pearl Jam, or try to be Rage Against the Machine, or try to be anything else," McGhee said. "We do four chords and bad lyrics, and it fucking works fabulous for Kiss. And we blow shit up. And the collectability of Kiss and the aura around Kiss is monstrous. It's infectious; it excites me every day.”

McGhee stated that their approach has always been to “never say never about anything,” and that includes reunions: “Will Ace ever show up? Sure, he'll show up. Peter hopefully will show up. Everybody's invited to the party of Kiss.”

He also argued that the band’s legacy would continue, perhaps with a technological assist. “I think Kiss will be one of those things that will go on forever," McGhee said, referencing "the avatar situations that we're doing now, with the NFT programs that we're doing, with all the different elements that we have at our disposal today and will have tomorrow and the next day.

"I don't see how this brand of Kiss goes away ever," he added. "If it's kept with the respect that it should have for the people that they have, I believe that they will be around forever – much longer than me."

Watch Doc McGhee's Interview With Rob’s School of Music

Kiss Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

Kiss Released One of Rock’s Most Hated Albums