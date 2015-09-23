Guns N’ Roses’ Dizzy Reed Shares Real-Life ‘Spinal Tap’ Moment and Reveals Rolling Stones LP That Changed His Life

In a new exclusive interview, Guns N' Roses and Dead Daisies keyboardist Dizzy Reed reveals his biggest real-life Spinal Tap moment — and fills us in on the Rolling Stones record that opened his eyes to a whole new way of approaching music.

"I have a show tonight, and there's a thing — you can't reference Spinal Tap on show day," Reed cautions before tackling the first question in the video above. "You've already jinxed the show tonight. I just want you to know that."

With that out of the way, Reed goes on to relive a night when things went horribly awry onstage. "Someone was doing a solo or something, and I was talking to the band's manager — they had added so much pyro to the show, and there were these big inflatable monsters and all kinds of things going on. I looked at him and I go, 'Murphy's Law is definitely in effect here. I mean, the more stuff you add, the more things that could possibly go wrong, right?' He goes, 'Don't worry about it' — and as soon as he said it, all these explosions went off, completely out of time. I just looked at him and smiled: 'Murphy's law, bro.'"

Like a lot of kids who grew up in the physical-media era, Reed bought a lot of singles early in his collecting days, holding off on investing in a full-length LP until he picked up a copy of the Rolling Stones' 1970 live release Get Yer Ya-Yas Out!. "I'd had most of those songs on 45, but I wanted a collection, I wanted to buy an album," he explains. "I didn't know it was a live record. I had no idea — I just thought it was like a greatest hits sort of situation. And then I listened to it, and they were playing these scaled-down, like, easy sleazy versions of all the songs."

"It changed my life," says Reed. "I realized 'We can play those songs too now' — I had a band, I was in like sixth grade. 'They're doing that. We can do that. We don't need an entire studio's worth of musicians to recreate these songs.' It was like an accident, but it completely changed my life."

