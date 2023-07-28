Watch: Disturbed Gets Drenched When Pyro Sets Off Sprinklers

Metal band Disturbed got a wet surprise at a recent show, when their pyrotechnics set off the venue’s sprinkler system.

Best-known for their 2000 hit “Down With the Sickness,” Disturbed have maintained a passionate fanbase for decades thanks in part to their powerful live shows. The group regularly mixes dramatic lighting displays and pyrotechnics into their performances, but it was the unexpected water effect that had people talking after the band’s recent stop in Houston.

The group was rocking through the closing number of their headlining performance at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion when the incident occurred. During an emphatic rendition of their 2008 hit “Inside the Fire,” Disturbed lit up the stage with an impressive display of flames. Apparently, things got too hot, as water began pouring down on the band.

Admirably, Disturbed didn’t miss a beat despite the drenching. After the song’s final notes, frontman David Draiman introduced each member of the band to loud applause, before throwing in one more remark. “Make some noise for the fucking sprinkler system,” he declared, again garnering cheers from the crowd.

See footage of the performance, and the sprinkler downpour, in the video below.

After the show, Draiman took to social media, sharing a lighthearted post about the incident.

“Well, last night in Houston was a first!” the rocker wrote. “Our pyro set off the fire suppression system onstage at the end of the set for a surprise rain shower onstage lol.”

Disturbed’s tour alongside Breaking Benjamin will continue through September. The band’s most recent album, Divisive, was released in 2022.