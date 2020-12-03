Win a Dire Straits Vinyl Box Set

Dire Straits have assembled a new collection featuring all of their studio releases. UCR is giving away one copy of the vinyl box set to a lucky fan.

The Studio Albums 1978-1991 contains six records - Dire Straits, Communique, Making Movies, Love Over Gold, Brothers in Arms and On Every Street - spread out across eight 180-gram LPs (the last two are both two-record sets). Housed in a deluxe clamshell box, each album comes with original packaging and a poster of the artwork that includes lyrics and credits.

Dire Straits arrived in 1978 with a low-key, blues-based sound that contrasted with the hard-rock, disco and punk that dominated at the time. But the band nonetheless managed to earn a Top 5 hit with "Sultans of Swing," thanks in part to frontman Mark Knopfler's clean, fluid guitar playing.

Subsequent records saw Knopfler expanding his cinematic vision (Making Movies, Love Over Gold) and exploding in the middle of the '80s with the technicolor blockbuster Brothers in Arms. The band broke up after 1991's On Every Street and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, though Knopfler was a no-show, leaving bassist John Illsley, the only other member to play on every record, to induct himself.

