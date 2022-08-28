‘Dio: Dreamers Never Die’ Available For Preorder

The definitive documentary of Ronnie James Dio, Dio: Dreamers Never Die is available now for preorder!

The film comes out on September 29 on DVD, Blu-ray+4K and a Limited Edition Collectors Edition featuring the DVD and Blu-ray, along with exclusive Dreamers Never Die merchandise, including a poster, guitar picks, patch, Dio trading cards, sticker, tissues and a pack of coasters.

Fans can preorder exclusive “Dreamers Never Die” bundles here.

Transcending the standard rock documentary and beautifully highlighting both his powerful voice and his gentle heart, Dio: Dreamers Never Die delves deep into Ronnie James Dio’s incredible rise from ’50s doo-wop crooner to his early rock days in Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, to replacing Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath, and finally cementing his rock star status with Dio.

The first documentary to be authorized by the artist’s estate, the film incorporates never-before-seen footage and personal photos from Dio’s archives as well as offering intimate scenes with his closest peers, family, and friends, including Wendy Dio, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, Bill Ward, Vinny Appice, Lita Ford, Rob Halford, Sebastian Bach, Eddie Trunk and Jack Black, as they bring viewers inside the life of one of rock and roll’s true heroes.

In addition to the feature-length film, this release also includes a 20-minute selection of deleted & extended scenes not available in the program, creating an experience that fans won’t forget.

Click Here to View the 'Dio: Dreamers Never Die' Trailer

Preorder 'Dio: Dreamers Never Die" now!