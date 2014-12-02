Metal Bassist Ruptures Testicle Onstage

From outside the world of classic rock -- and outside anything a man would want to endure -- comes terrible news for bassist Otto Schimmelpenninck, pictured second from right with his Dutch symphonic metal band Delain.

It seems Schimmelpenninck, during a performance in Birmingham, England, was hit in the scrotum by a streamer cannon, rupturing one the bassist's testicles onstage.

At first, he says in an extremely graphic Facebook post, he was unaware of the damage: "It hit me from the back, in my genitals. Although pain was pretty bad right away, I was merely pissed off at myself for not paying attention. During the next song, pain got worse though, and I had the feeling I was bleeding. Pretty soon pain got to the point where I could barely stay conscious anymore."

Somehow, Schimmelpenninck finished his performance with Delain, only to discover just how bad his injury was during a backstage examination. "My scrotum was the size of a big grapefruit and I was in a lot (yeah, really a lot) of pain," Schimmelpenninck said. A quick trip to the hospital ultimately involved the removal of "more than 500 ml of blood" from his scrotum, and stitches for his ruptured testicle.

If you're still able to read this while doubled over in empathetic pain, we'll leave you with a promising prognosis: "I was very close to losing my left testicle, but chances are good it will be fine," Schimmelpenninck said. "It will take about six weeks until I can find out though, when I have an ultrasound scan. It will also be a while before I am without the very uncomfortable pain I am in now, but sadly, it’s just the way it is for now."

Delain typically uses streamer cannons, which fire decorative silver paper into the audience, during performances of their 2006 song "The Gathering." Schimmelpenninck says he's hoping to get back on the road in time for Delain's next round of dates. Meanwhile, fans have gathered to wish him well.

