Apparently Drax the Destroyer doesn't want to get back in the New York groove. A deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War that is restored in the upcoming digital and home video releases finds him and his fellow Guardian of the Galaxy Peter Quill arguing over the merits of Ace Frehley and his No. 13 hit single from the Kiss guitarist's 1978 solo album.

Over at We Got This Covered, they say that the scene, embedded below, happened shortly after the kidnapping of Gamora by Thanos. Quill (Chris Pratt) is upset that Drax (Dave Bautista) has shut off his Zune, Microsoft's short-lived attempt to compete with the iPod in the mid-'00s. Drax's complaint was that Quill kept playing "New York Groove," which he says he needed to get back in his own groove.

Drax shouts, "The man who sings this song is a degenerate!"

"I will not sit here and allow you to malign Ace Frehley," Quill fires back, and he proceeds to chase Drax around a table in the hopes of retrieving his Zune.

"Ace Frehley is not helping," Drax responds. "We haven't even left Knowhere yet."

"Ace Frehley is helping more than you are," Quill says, and then they argue over who was responsible for Gamora's abduction. Then they get back to business when they discover, courtesy of Mantis (Pom Klementieff), that the message light is blinking, which results in a little bit of potty humor.

Avengers: Infinity War will become available on digital platforms beginning this Tuesday (July 31), with the DVD and Blu-ray release happening two weeks later, on Aug. 14.

Watch Drax and Peter Quill Argue About Ace Frehley