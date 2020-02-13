Def Leppard Recruit ZZ Top for Fall U.S. Tour

Def Leppard and ZZ Top will unite for a fall U.S. tour.

The 16-date run launches Sept. 21 in Albany, N.Y., and wraps Oct. 18 in Spokane, Wash. General tickets go on sale starting Feb. 21 at 10AM local time via Live Nation. Citi card members can access a pre-sale that runs Feb. 18 at 10AM local time through Feb. 20 at 10PM local time.

“What a year this is going to be!" Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott said in a statement. "First, sold out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top! Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime, it's gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together. ... Maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy in one of those fancy cars."

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons enthused, "We're excited about hitting the road with Def Leppard this fall; we've been fans of theirs since forever. We've been at this for 50 years now, and the forthcoming run with them underscores that the good times are really just beginning." Responding to Elliott's "fancy car" line, he noted, "Joe Elliott is always welcome to ride 'shotgun' with us, and we won't even ask him to pay for the gas."

Def Leppard have lined up a busy 2020. Their ZZ Top run follows a recently expanded summer jaunt with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett. On March 20, the band will release a five-disc box set, The Early Years 79-81, featuring remasters of 1980’s On Through the Night and 1981’s High ‘N’ Dry, along with B-sides, rarities, radio sessions, Live From Reading and the debut appearance of an unreleased and newly mixed 1980 show.

Def Leppard and ZZ Top 2020 U.S. Tour

September 21 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

September 23 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 25 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena

September 26 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

September 28 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

September 30 - Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

October 2 - North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

October 3 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

October 5 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

October 7 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

October 9 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

October 10 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

October 12 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

October 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 17 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 18 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena