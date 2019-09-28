Def Leppard is Live in London and Vegas

Available now are limited edition 2CDs of Hysteria At The O2 and Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood, from British Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame® inductees Def Leppard.

Additionally, Hits Vegas will also be released as a limited edition transparent blue vinyl triple LP on December 11.

Hysteria At The O2 was recorded in December 2018, at Def Leppard’s long-awaited debut at the famed O2 Arena in London. For this historic homecoming event, the band performed their groundbreaking diamond-certified 10x platinum album Hysteria in its entirety. Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Rick Allen (drums), and Vivian Campbell (guitar) set the crowd alight with fan favorites “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Rocket”, “Love Bites”, and “Animal”, as well as additional hits like “Photograph” and “Let’s Get Rocked”.

Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood took place six months later, just after Def Leppard was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame®. Captured during their residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theatre, this 28-song set showcases the band delivering high octane performances of their greatest hits and rarities. Highlighting the breadth of their stage prowess, Hits Vegas features the band not only on a two-stage set with huge video displays, but transporting the audience with intimate, acoustic versions of rare tracks, such as “Let Me Be The One” and “We Belong”.