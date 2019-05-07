Def Leppard ‘London To Vegas’ Available Now!

Def Leppard: London to Vegas is available now as a limited edition 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD and digital format release, featuring two spectacular concert films: Hysteria At The O2 and Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood.

Filmed in December 2018, Hysteria At The O2 captures Def Leppard celebrating the groundbreaking Hysteria, one of their two diamond-certified 10x platinum albums. Performed in its entirety before a ravenous sold-out crowd, this momentous homecoming event is made all the more powerful as it was their long-awaited debut at the iconic O2 Arena in London. Featuring electrifying performances of “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Animal,” “Women,” and “Love Bites,” the band concludes the set with a host of extra hits including “Let’s Get Rocked,” “When Love and Hate Collide,” and “Photograph.”

Six months later, just after their induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Def Leppard undertook a residency in Las Vegas at Zappos Theatre in Planet Hollywood. Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood is a 28-song deep dive into not only their greatest hits, but rarities such as “Too Late For Love,” “Billy’s Got A Gun,” “Slang,” and “Promises.” Highlighting Def Leppard’s versatility, Hits Vegas presents a livewire stage show with two stages and video walls, punctuated with intimate, acoustic renditions of rarely performed songs “Let Me Be The One,” “We Belong,” “Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad,” and “Two Steps Behind.”

Packed in a 10” box with a 40-page hardback book, the set is completed with audio from both concerts. Hysteria Live, featuring the performance of the complete Hysteria album from the O2 show, will also be available separately on crystal clear 2LP, packaged in a gatefold sleeve.