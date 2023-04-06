Watch Dee Snider Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

Dee Snider was revealed as a guest performer on the TV show The Masked Singer after performing “Jailhouse Rock” dressed as a character called the Doll.

None of the panelists guessed his identity after he delivered his cover of the Elvis Presley classic, with suggestions including Gene Simmons, Iggy Pop and David Lee Roth. Snider's appearance can be seen below.

“I couldn't believe you guys didn’t get it,” Snider said after he was unmasked. “You were circling around it. But let me tell you — Gene Simmons, Iggy Pop, no one could wear pumps like I did. And by the way, ladies, it’s like riding a bike. I wore them in the ‘70s. It all came back to me once I put them on.” Before bowing out, he led the panelists and audience through a part of Twisted Sister’s signature song “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Snider said, “I was asked [during] Season One to be on the show. And I said, ‘No, this show will never work!’ Nine seasons later, they said, ‘Will you be on it now?’’ ‘Yes, I’ll be on it now.’ I did the same thing with Sharknado, by the way. They asked me to be in Sharknado 1; I go, ‘Oh, this will never work.’ And then Sharknado 6, there I was in Romania dressed as a sheriff and apologizing to the director. ‘You were right. You were right.’ So you gotta imagine I said no, and all of a sudden this show, it’s just like blowing up. Well, that was really a bad call. So I was glad to get asked to have another chance.”

Watch Dee Snider Perform 'Jailhouse Rock' on 'The Masked Singer'

Watch Dee Snider Revealed as the Doll on 'The Masked Singer'