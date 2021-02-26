Dee Snider Covers ‘Love Hurts’ in Broadway Show Teaser

Dee Snider belts the ballad "Love Hurts" in a new video preview of the Broadway show Rock Me Amadeus.

“While I have always pushed myself to be better, working with Rock Me Amadeus Live is one of the greatest challenges of my life," the Twisted Sister leader tells UCR. "Standing shoulder to shoulder with vocalists and musicians of this caliber pushes me to be my absolute best every song and every performance.”

The five-minute clip highlights the production's hybrid of rock and symphonic music, melding strings, classical piano, electric guitar leads and heavy drums. Snider fronts "Love Hurts," and fellow vocalists Chloe Lowery and Kia Warren team for a dramatic version of Alanis Morissette's "Uninvited," with Tchaikovsky's famous Romeo and Juliet "love theme" as the connective tissue.

You can watch the video for "Love Hurts" - first recorded by the Everly Brothers in 1960 and a huge hit for Nazareth in 1975 - below.

Rock Me Amadeus — set to premiere live in fall 2021, following a pandemic delay — will incorporate songs from artists like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Journey, Aerosmith and Nirvana. According to an October press release announcing the show, these tracks "get uniquely mashed up with the likes of classical masters and rock stars of their day, Mozart, Beethoven and Puccini."

The production, led by opera soprano Alyson Cambridge and guitarist-composer Tony Bruno, will feature a full rock band alongside a symphony orchestra and choir. Previous teasers include a hybrid of the Police's "Roxanne" and "Habanera" from the Georges Bizet opera Carmen.

“Rock Me Amadeus is the perfect way to make classical music and opera music sexy and cool, and to bring a whole other level of phenomenon to rock music," Cambridge said in a statement. "The fusion of the two is like orgasms for your ears!”

Snider has previous theater experience, making his Broadway debut during an 11-week stint on the musical Rock of Ages in 2010. The singer released his latest solo LP, For the Love of Metal, in 2018; he issued a companion live record in July.