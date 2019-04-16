The Dead Daisies Unleash New ‘Unspoken’ Video

The Dead Daisies have unleashed “Unspoken," the first track off of their forthcoming new album, Holy Ground.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL "UNSPOKEN" MUSIC VIDEO HERE

With tours and releases around the world being postponed due to current global issues, the band felt they needed to get some new music out! As Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and the band’s new singer and bassist Glenn Hughes has said for decades: “Love is the answer & Music is the healer, let’s rock n’ roll together.”

Producer Ben Grosse (Dream Theater, Marilyn Manson, Sevendust) captured the super-charged and explosive energy of the leaner four-piece outfit at Studios La Fabrique in the South of France and delivered a track with a fistful of swagger, strong hooks and muscular vocals.

“This was one of the first songs we jammed on and then reworked it slightly in France where we all hit it fresh with the benefit of a few months’ distance. In that process, David, Ben, Deen, everyone pursued ideas to give it a bit more of a Daisies vibe with Glenn’s vision guiding it to a place where it has become an instant classic.” - Doug Aldrich

Official release date and album details will be revealed in due course. Meanwhile, check out these insightful clips from the studio HERE.

THE DEAD DAISIES ARE:

Lead vocals/ Bass guitar: Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion)

Guitar: Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio)

Guitar: David Lowy (Mink, Red Phoenix)

Drums: Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English, Hardline)