THE DEAD DAISIES SERVE UP A TOUR LIKE NO OTHER! DISHING OUT A FEAST OF ROCK MUSIC & COMEDY

As the world slowly comes out of lockdown, rock group THE DEAD DAISIES blast out of the gates with the LIKE NO OTHER tour which takes in 20-dates across the United States. These shows will be Like No Other featuring The Dead Daisies, comedian and VH1’s That Metal Show’s Don Jamieson and Rock & Roll trio The Black Moods.

Each show will deliver an essential dose of undiluted rock featuring the dueling guitars of Doug Aldrich and David Lowy, the monstrous beats of drummer Tommy Clufetos and featuring the “Voice of Rock" himself, Glenn Hughes.

This will be THE DEAD DAISIES’ first national tour of the US since 2018 and will be supporting their recent album HOLY GROUND which spawned four Billboard top 20 singles at rock radio.

So, Get Ready for a night of laughs and ROCK! A night LIKE NO OTHER...

ROCK IS INDEED ALIVE & WELL!

Get Your Tickets Here: https://thedeaddaisies.com/like-us-tour-2021/

SEPTEMBER

10 – The Apollo Theater AC / Rockford, IL

11 - The Forge / Joliet, IL

13 – Piere’s / Fort Wayne, IN

14 - Agora Theater / Cleveland, OH

17 – The Showplace Theater / Buffalo, NY

18 - The Landis / Vineland, NJ

20 - Sony Hall / New York, NY

22 - Elevation 27 / Virginia Beach, VA

24 - Culture Room / Ft. Lauderdale, FL

25 - Jannus Live / St. Petersburg, FL

27 – Pop’s / Sauget, IL

29 - Granada Theater / Dallas, TX

30 – The Rock Box / San Antonio, TX

OCTOBER

02 - Warehouse Live / Houston, TX

03 - Come and Take It Live / Austin, TX

07 - Ramona Mainstage / San Diego, CA

09 - The Vermont Hollywood / Los Angeles, CA

10 - Goldfield Trading Post (Placer) / Roseville, CA

12 - Alberta Rose Theater / Portland, OR

15 - Neptune Theater / Seattle, WA

Get Your Tickets Here!