5 Things to Love About Elton John and Brandi Carlile’s New Album

If you were worried that Elton John was going to disappear into the sunset after completing his farewell tour in 2023, you'll be happy to know that his new album finds him as creatively restless as ever.

Who Believes in Angels? finds the rock legend teaming up with singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile and an all-star cast of supporting musicians. Here's five reasons to fall in love with Elton's first album of all-new material in nearly a decade.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile Have Assembled an All-Star Team

As if the combination of the two headlining stars wasn't enough, Who Believes in Angels? finds the duo backed up by a crack band featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, famed studio bassist Pino Palladino and RHCP / Pearl Jam touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. John's longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin was also involved. Last but certainly not least Andrew Watt, who recently helped the Rolling Stones earn a Grammy for their most 2023 album Hackney Diamonds, produced the record.

The Elton / Brandi Connection Has Blossomed Into Something Special

After first collaborating together on the song "Caroline" from Carlile's 2009 album Give Up the Ghost, Elton and Brandi teamed up again on "Simple Things" from John's 2021 The Lockdown Sessions, and the duo's pleasure with that track led them to Who Believes in Angels?

"John couldn't have chosen a better-suited accomplice than Carlile for his first full-length, single-artist collaboration project since 2010's The Union with Leon Russell," Michael Gallucci declared while reviewing Who Believes in Angels? for UCR. "Both artists have long championed drama in their music, and more so than any of his past singing partners, Carlile slips effortlessly into John's personal and performance aesthetic to the point where they become one voice at times."

Elton John Considers 'Who Believes in Angels?' to be a New Start for His Career

At an age when many would be happy to coast on past accomplishments, Elton John remains determined to push forward. "This record was one of the toughest I've ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life," he declared while announcing the new album. "I'm 76 and I want to do something different. I don't want to coast. ...As far as I'm concerned, this is the start of my career mark two."

Fans Will Get A First-Ever Look Inside Elton's Creative Process

For the first time in his storied career, Elton John allowed a film crew to document the creation of Who Believes in Angels?, which was recorded in a highly ambitious 20-day span. The resulting 30-minute short film Who Believes in Angels? Stories From the Edge of Creation, which debuts on YouTube on April 5, captures arguments, breakdowns and creative breakthroughs with an unflinching eye.

"It wasn't easy," Carlile says of the process, "which is a place where such great music came from."

A New TV Special Will Bring the New Songs to Your Home

Elton and Brandi recently shared the stage for a magical evening of music and conversation at the London Palladium, where they debuted several new songs from Who Believes in Angels? in addition to songs from Elton's storied back catalog. The performance will air as a special on CBS on Sunday, April 6. John and Carlile will also serve as the musical guests on Saturday Night Live on April 5.