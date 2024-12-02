Steve Vai says he came within an instant of performing with the rest of David Lee Roth’s original solo band at a club show in 2015. In fact, he had to fight the urge to hit the first notes.

Vai, bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Gregg Bissonette from the former Van Halen frontman’s debut solo album Eat ‘Em and Smile were gathered at the Lucky Strike bowling club in Los Angeles after initially announcing a plan invite Steel Panther’s Michael Starr to front the group for a handful of jammed songs.

Then Vai decided to ask Roth if he’d be interested in taking part. To his surprise, Roth agreed.

As word spread, the venue filled up beyond its capacity and many more people had gathered outside. Safety measures meant the event had to be canceled.

Vai says he’d always enjoyed jamming at the Lucky Strike, so he welcomed Sheehan’s invitation. “I suggested I would call Dave Roth to see if he would be interested,” Vai explained in a social media post, “though I thought it was a long shot. But surprisingly, Dave was very into it.”

Of course, “nobody knew Dave was going to be there. They thought it was myself, Billy, Gregg and our most wonderful keyboard player in the DLR band, Brett Tuggle (God rest his beautiful soul); and Ralph [Saenz, aka Starr] belting out Roth, which he does very well.”

Vai said the “line was four people wide and stretched all the way around the building” when he and Roth arrived, adding that around 2,000 people were already inside the 350-capacity room. “We were all ready to go,” he recalled, “and the only thing I needed to do was play the first chord of ‘Yankee Rose’ and the curtain would open, Dave would come out, and we would be off.

But “right when I was about to hit the chord, the club manager came to me and said the fire marshal... was shutting down the gig, and they were evacuating the building. The urge to just hit the chord was overwhelming in me, but I asked, ‘What happens if I play?’

Steve Vai’s Desire to Break the Law

“He said, ‘You’ll be fined.’ I said, ‘Fine, I’ll pay the fine – how much is it?’ He ran away ... came back and said, ‘The fine would be $5k.’ I said, ‘Great, I’ll pay it.’ And then he said, ‘No Steve, they also said if you play, the venue would be shut down, lose their license, and you, the band and the club owners can be arrested.’”

Vai admitted it “only fueled my fire to hit the chord because I thought, ‘Ah, getting arrested over something like this would be pretty cool.’” But,he added, “I had to think of the club owner, and also the fire marshal who was walking towards me, so I mustered up all the strength I had in me and put my pick down. I felt gutted.”

Photos accompanying his post show Vai telling his colleagues that they can’t perform. After he’d explained, Vai went to find Roth, who was waiting nearby. “In true Roth fashion, he said, ‘Perfect! Now we’ll get more press out of it than if we actually played.’ And you know what? He was right. The situation was all over the news.”

In the end, Vai said he wondered “what would have happened if I hit the chord? Do you think I should have?”

