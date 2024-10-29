David Gilmour ‘Luck and Strange’ Tour: Photo Gallery

David Gilmour delivered an equal mix of Pink Floyd classics and songs from his two latest solo albums during an impressive concert at the brand-new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. last week.

You can see exclusive photos and the complete set list from the show below.

In addition to Pink Floyd classics such as "Wish You Were Here," "Breathe (In the Air)" and the encore "Comfortably Numb," Gilmour performed all nine songs from his new Luck and Strange album, and three from 2015's Rattle That Lock.

After a brief anti-cell phone use plea from bassist Guy Pratt, the show began with Gilmour bathed in red light and accompanied by a keyboardist for the opening "5 A.M." The full band didn't emerge until the third song, the title track from Luck and Strange. The stage's giant video screen illuminated the Dark Side of the Moon track "Time," while lasers filled the sky for the A Momentary Lapse of Reason album closer "Sorrow."

Next Up for Gilmour: Los Angeles and New York City

Gilmour will next embark on a three-night stand at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, with shows set to take place Oct. 29, 30 and 31. He will then conclude his 2024 tour with four dates at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 5, 6 and 9.

David Gilmour Oct. 25, 2024 Intuit Dome Inglewood, Calif. Set List

1. "5 A.M."

2. "Black Cat"

3. "Luck and Strange"

4. "Breathe (In the Air)

5. "Time"

6. "Breathe" (Reprise)

7. "Fat Old Sun"

8. "Marooned"

9. "A Single Spark"

10. "Wish You Were Here"

11. "Vita Brevis"

12. "Between Two Points"

13. "High Hopes"

14. "Sorrow"

15. "The Piper's Call"

16. "A Great Day for Freedom"

17. "In Any Tongue"

18. "The Great Gig in the Sky"

19. "A Boat Lies Waiting"

20. "Coming Back to Life"

21. "Dark and Velvet Nights"

22. "Sings"

23. "Scattered"

24. "Comfortably Numb"