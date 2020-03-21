Bon Jovi’s David Bryan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Bon Jovi's David Bryan has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The band's founding keyboardist says he's in the middle of a two-week quarantine, but is feeling better every day and is confident the illness will be behind him soon.

"I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus," Bryan reported via Instagram post. "I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American!"

In addition to his nearly four decades with Bon Jovi, Bryan has led a successful career on Broadway, co-writing the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis. His latest production, Diana: A True Musical Story, about the life of Princess Diana, was in previews on Broadway with an expected official opening date of March 31. However due to the coronavirus precautions, all Broadway shows have been postponed until at least April 12.

Earlier this week Andrew Watt, who produced and played guitar on Ozzy Osbourne's new Ordinary Man album, revealed that he was diagnosed with coronavirus. The worldwide spread of the virus has led cities and states across the country to close all non-essential businesses and restrict mass gatherings, causing a near-complete wave of postponed rock concerts, sporting and cultural events.