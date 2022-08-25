David Bowie Rarities Highlight ‘Moonage Daydream’ Companion Album

A companion album for the upcoming film Moonage Daydream will feature a collection of rarities and unreleased material from throughout David Bowie’s career.

The album will be available on digital streaming services starting on Sept. 16, the same day the film hits theaters. A 2-CD version will follow in November, with a vinyl edition due in 2023.

Highlights from the LP include a previously unreleased live medley of "The Jean Genie" / "Love Me Do" / "The Jean Genie.” The track was recorded live at Hammersmith Odeon in 1973 during the final Ziggy Stardust concert, and features Jeff Beck on guitar. Other rarities on the album include an early version of “Quicksand” -- a song released on 1971’s Hunky Dory -- and a previously unreleased live version of “Rock ’n’ Roll With Me,” recorded in 1974.

In addition to rare and previously unheard material, the Moonage Daydream album will include unique mixes of Bowie material created for the film. Among them, “Modern Love (Moonage Daydream Mix),” which you can listen to below.

Directed by Brett Morgen, the filmmaker behind The Kid Stays in the Picture and Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, Moonage Daydream is the first officially sanctioned documentary about Bowie.

“Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music, Morgen’s feature-length experiential cinematic odyssey explores Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey,” proclaims the film’s press release.

Excitement surrounding the project has been building since a trailer for the movie was released in July.

David Bowie, ‘Moonage Daydream’ Album Track Listing

1. “Time… one of the most complex expressions…”

2. “Ian Fish U.K. Heir” (Moonage Daydream Mix 1)

3. “Hallo Spaceboy” (Remix Moonage Daydream Edit)

4. Medley: “Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud” / “All the Young Dudes” / “Oh! You Pretty Things” Live)

5. “Life On Mars?” (2016 Mix Moonage Daydream Edit)

6. “Moonage Daydream” (Live)

7. “The Jean Genie” / “Love Me Do” / “The Jean Genie” (Live) (featuring Jeff Beck)

8. “The Light” (Excerpt)*

9. “Warszawa” (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

10. “Quicksand” (Early Version 2021 Mix)

11. Medley: “Future Legend” / “Diamonds Dogs” intro / “Cracked Actor”

12. “Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me” (Live in Buffalo 8th November 1974)

13. “Aladdin Sane” (Moonage Daydream Edit)

14. “Subterraneans”

15. “Space Oddity” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

16. “V-2 Schneider”

17. “Sound and Vision” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

18. “A New Career in a New Town” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

19. “Word on a Wing” (Moonage Daydream Excerpt)

20. “Heroes” (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

21. “D.J”. (Moonage Daydream Mix)

22. “Ashes to Ashes” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

23. “Move On” (Moonage Daydream acappella Mix Edit)

24. “Moss Garden” (Moonage Daydream Edit)

25. “Cygnet Committee/Lazarus” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

26. “Memory of a Free Festival” (Harmonium Edit)

27. “Modern Love” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

28. “Let’s Dance” (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

29. “The Mysteries” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

30. “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

31. “Ian Fish U.K. Heir” (Moonage Daydream Mix 2)

32. “Word On A Wing” (Moonage Daydream Mix)

33. “Hallo Spaceboy” (live Moonage Daydream Mix)

34. “I Have Not Been To Oxford Town” (Moonage Daydream Acappella Mix Edit)

35. “Heroes": IV. Sons Of The Silent Age (Excerpt) *

36. “★” (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

37. “Ian Fish U.K. Heir” (Moonage Daydream Mix Excerpt)

38. “Memory of a Free Festival” (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

39. “Starman”

40. “You’re aware of a deeper existence…”

41. “Changes”

42. “Let me tell you one thing…”

43. “Well, you know what this has been an incredible pleasure…”