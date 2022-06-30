Barbie Makers Reveal ‘Life on Mars?’ David Bowie Doll

Mattel released a second David Bowie edition of a Barbie doll, this time based on his appearance in the video for the Hunky Dory single “Life on Mars?”

It follows the release of a Ziggy Stardust-style model in 2019, which was released to celebrate Bowie’s “unique presence in contemporary culture.” The new limited-edition figure features Barbie wearing the suit seen in the 1973 “Life on Mars?” video.

“Mattel wanted to make sure it looked like Barbie, but as Bowie,” design manager Linda Kyaw-Merschon said in a statement. “Not Bowie exactly as himself. We tried to emulate his essence as much as we can. He was quite slender and pale, so we made sure to capture that as best could. Balance is key. Tricky, but I think you’ll see what I mean when you see the doll in real life.”

Watch David Bowie's ‘Life on Mars?’ Video

The $50 edition is on sale now at Mattel’s website, limited to two per customer. “Barbie introduces a second collectible doll honoring the ultimate pop chameleon, David Bowie, who continues to be recognized as a cultural vanguard,” the description read.

“To commemorate the 50th anniversary of his album, Hunky Dory, this Barbie doll wears an authentic replica of the bespoke powder-blue suit Bowie wore in the ‘Life on Mars?’ music video, complete with a foil-printed pinstripe shirt, statement tie and platform shoes. Her bold blue eyeshadow and a hairstyle inspired by Bowie’s ‘70s glam era bring this look to life.”