David Ball, the multi-instrumentalist half of the 1980s synth-pop duo Soft Cell, has died at the age of 66.

The group hit the Top 10 in 1982 with their new wave cover of "Tainted Love," a 1964 song by R&B singer Gloria Jones.

Ball died in his sleep on Wednesday of unknown causes. He recently had issues with a fractured lower vertebrae, pneumonia and sepsis that involved extended hospital stays.

"He will always be loved by the Soft Cell fans who love his music and his music and memory will live on," said Soft Cell singer Marc Almond and Ball's creative partner for more than 45 years, in a statement.

"At any given moment, someone somewhere in the world will be getting pleasure from a Soft Cell song. Thank you, Dave, for being an immense part of my life and for the music you gave me. I wouldn't be where I am without you."

Ball was born on May 3, 1959, in Lancashire, England. He met Almond at school in the late '70s, when they formed Soft Cell. Their debut album, Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret, was released in 1981.

By early the next year, their cover of "Tainted Love" began a climb up the charts to reach No. 8 in the U.S. Their 12" single paired the song with the Supremes' "Where Did Our Love Go," and became one of the first big new wave hits on the dance charts.

Listen to Soft Cell's 'Tainted Love/Where Did Our Love Go' Extended Version

Soft Cell broke up in 1984 after two more albums, but reunited in 2001.

What Records Did David Ball Play On?

After Soft Cell's mid-'80s breakup, Ball formed the band the Grid, which was active on and off, releasing more than a half-dozen albums over the years.

Soft Cell's reunion resulted in new records; the latest, Happiness Not Included, was released in 2022. Remix albums centered on that LP followed last year.

Ball and Almond were working on a new Soft Cell album at the time of his death. In a recent interview with Mojo, one of his last, Ball said that Danceteria celebrates the New York club scene of the early '80s.

"New York was quite a wild place then," he said. "We were partying quite a lot." The album was still being recorded and had a tentative release date of 2026.