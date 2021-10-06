Watch Dave Grohl Play Nirvana and Foo Fighters Hits at Book Event

Dave Grohl treated fans who attended his book event last night to a mini-concert as he performed hits from Nirvana and Foo Fighters.

The bandleader is currently on the road promoting his new memoir, The Storyteller, with a series of speaking events. The memoir, which came out yesterday, comprises stories from Grohl’s life and career, including his tenures in Nirvana and Foo Fighters, and his myriad encounters with rock 'n' roll royalty, including Paul McCartney, David Bowie and Iggy Pop.

During the event at New York's Town Hall, Grohl saluted his past and present bands by drumming along to a recording of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and performing solo acoustic rendition of Foo Fighters' "My Hero" and "Everlong." You can see the performances below.

"Smells Like Teen Spirit" first appeared on Nirvana's landmark Nevermind, which turned 30 last month. The famous album artwork, which features a naked baby in a swimming pool chasing after a dollar bill on a fishing line, recently became the subject of a lawsuit when the cover model, Spencer Elden, alleged Nirvana "knowingly produced, possessed and advertised commercial child pornography."

Grohl said he has "many ideas of how we should alter that cover" if he and his surviving band members end up taking that route. In the meantime, though, he's not losing sleep over the lawsuit. "I think that there’s much more to look forward to and much more to life than getting bogged down in those kinds of things,” he said. "And, fortunately, I don't have to do the paperwork."

Watch Dave Grohl Play 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' at 'The Storyteller' Book Event

Watch Dave Grohl Play 'My Hero' at 'The Storyteller' Book Event

Watch Dave Grohl Play 'Everlong' at 'The Storyteller' Book Event