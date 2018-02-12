As rumors of a Smashing Pumpkins reunion heats up, it appears that founding bassist D'arcy Wretzky is being left out and it's not really clear why. She's now accusing frontman Billy Corgan of lying about some of the events leading to the reunion news that was recently leaked.

The former bandmates made amends last year, following a longtime estrangement. But according to alleged recent text messages between them, Corgan's been trampling those mended fences. Wretzky shared a mid-January exchange with Blast Echo, in which she questioned the reunion status, and Corgan told her not worry.

"Well, so you know, [original guitarist] James [Iha] isn’t here either," he told her. "It’s me and Jimmy working and [guitarist] Jeff [Schroeder] now too. James is focused on his stuff, which is why he isn’t here. And, as far as [producer Rick] Rubin, he’s gonna be involved a little but not the whole thing."

The plan, Corgan allegedly told Wretzky, was for the original foursome to record one new song with Rubin in January. But Wretzky learned that recording sessions were going on without her, just like Pumpkins fans did -- via Corgan's Instagram posts.

The posts showed that Iha was, in fact, in the studio with him, and the group was already 26 songs into recording.

“As far as you not being involved, there was never any decision to shut you out, or make you not welcome," Corgan later texted to Wretzky. "It’s more about getting on the same page with [the] tour first and then the necessity of the song came up. So focus on [the] tour and I think we can find the right way to have you involved. I know speaking with Jimmy, he wants you involved so that the tour is the best thing we can all give the fans and build for the future.”

Wretzky said Corgan originally contacted her, along with original Pumpkins members Iha and Chamberlin, and offered them a contract for the reunion. But a month later, he reportedly told her, "Well, that wasn't a real offer," even though offers to Iha and Chamberlin were not pulled.

Corgan added that Iha and Chamberlin were "with him" regarding the decision to exclude Wretzky from reunion plans. "I am totally disgusted with James," noted Wretzky, who said she's been in touch with the guitarist for the past 16 years. "He should be ashamed of himself.” Responding to the reasons for the rescinded offer, Wretzky said, "That is a whole other can of worms and a big, ugly one! Another time."

The bassist also responded to comments from her Facebook fans, some of whom were upset by her exclusion. "I think people might be getting sick and tired of being manipulated by Billy," she wrote. "Billy’s ship … which keeps sinking every time he tries pulls this ship. I abandoned it in 1999 cause I knew it was sinking. He was beyond helping. His ego and insecurities spun out of control and I could no longer reel him in, which had been a very large part of my role for many years, but it was hopeless."

Corgan also took a shot at Wretzky in a recent Instagram post, downplaying her past role in the band when he wrote of Schroeder, "I haven't seen him pick up a bass since Machina (which he played a fair share on, despite reports claiming a certain 'flaxen Saxxon' did; and as you know with much that is written is patently f-a-l-s-e)."

The band has teased a big announcement to come on Thursday. Fans are expecting this to be the official news of the reunion that has been rumored the past few weeks.