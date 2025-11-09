Cyndi Lauper has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She was inducted by pop star Chappell Roan.

Roan spoke to Lauper's authenticity as an artist, even when faced with opposition in the industry. "Tonight," she said," we honor a woman who redefined what a pop star could look like, sound like, sing like and be."

Roan briefly went through Lauper's career, emphasizing her "four octave range," her staunch support for LGBTQ rights and noted how it has inspired her own career.

"Cyndi embodies every quality of an artist that I admire," she said, sharing that when she was 14 years old, she won her first singing competition in her Missouri hometown with a cover of "True Colors."

Following Roan's speech, a video featuring the likes of Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish and Alicia Keys played, with each describing what Lauper's career has meant to them over the years. Lauper then performed "True Colors," "Time After Time" and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," asking the audience in between songs to lift up their cell phones. "Look at us," she said," we're a community of light."

In her acceptance speech, Lauper thanks her friends, family and colleagues from over the years and offering an uplifting message for future artists.

"I just want to say that I know that I stand on the shoulders of the woman in the industry that came before me," she said, "and my shoulders are broad enough to have the women that come after me stand on mine. ... The little kid in me still believes that rock 'n' roll can save the world."

Lauper has been nominated one other time for the Rock Hall back in 2023, though she has been eligible since 2009.

"I always felt that rock 'n' roll could save the world, and as a rocker, you have to be an activist," she explained after she was passed over in 2023. "That will never change with me, whether I get a badge or not. I don't need a badge. I need to be able to continue the work and help to make a difference. ... You have to remember to be human and help other humans."

Cyndi Lauper's Upcoming Residency

Lauper recently wrapped up a farewell tour in August with a concluding show in Los Angeles that featured guests like Joni Mitchell and Cher. Earlier this month, she announced a Las Vegas residency that will take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in April and May of next year.

This year's Hall of Fame induction will be available to stream on Disney+ following the ceremony. Following that, a primetime special featuring exclusive performances and standout moments will air on ABC on Jan. 1, 2026, and be available the next day on Hulu.