Cyndi Lauper Confirms 2026 Dates Weeks After Farewell Tour Ends

Cyndi Lauper concluded her farewell tour in August with a guest-packed concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles featuring Joni Mitchell and Cher. That was then.

She's back with five new shows in April and May 2026 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Check out announced dates below.

As the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour got underway, Lauper said she was ready to slow down. "I'm not doing the trains, planes, and automobiles anymore," she admitted. "I'm strong now, but I don't know what I'm going to be like in four years. I wanted to a chance to just do this when I'm feeling strong and, you know, celebrate with people."

Instead, this will be Lauper's first-ever Vegas residency. Tickets for Cyndi Lauper: Live in Las Vegas will be available through an artist pre-sale at 10AM PST on Wednesday, Oct. 8. A Live Nation pre-sale follows at 10AM PST on Thursday, Oct. 9; fans sign up for free All Access membership to access this pre-sale. General public ticketing then arrives at 10AM PST on Friday, Oct. 10 through Ticketmaster.

Lauper will be a new member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when she arrives in Las Vegas. She's set to be honored in November along with Bad Company, who Lauper credits with providing a kick start to her career. "My first gig as a lead singer, not a background singer, was singing one of their songs," she revealed.

Cyndi Lauper: Live in Las Vegas 2026 Tour Dates

4/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

5/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

5/02 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace