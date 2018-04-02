Three bands that helped define the sound of alternative rock will come together later this year for the "Revolution 3" tour, which unites the Cult, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush for a series of co-headlining summer dates.

The tour is expected to begin July 18 in Nashville, with each act taking turns in the top billing for what's being described as a "revolving headlining run" that makes room for full sets from all three artists. Members of Bush, the Cult and STP will be on hand for the Revolution 3 Tour launch party on April 3 in Los Angeles; three days later, tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the public via Live Nation.

"We are looking forward to seeing everybody in the summer. This is a great tour for rock fans," enthused Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale in a press release, with Stone Temple Pilots' Robert Deleo chiming in, "We are thrilled to join our friends this summer to celebrate our music with all of you."

Cult leader Ian Astbury added, "We look forward to celebrating glorious summer nights of responsible (and irresponsible) hedonism with all of you."

Bush/Cult/Stone Temple Pilots 2018 Revolution 3 Tour Dates

7/18 - Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

7/20 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/21 - Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

7/22 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

7/24 - Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

7/25 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/27 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

7/28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/30 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

8/02 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

8/05 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/10 - Pehlem, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/15 - Laredo, TX @ Laredo Energy Arena

8/16 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/18 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/20 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

8/23 - Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

9/01 - San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre

9/02 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion