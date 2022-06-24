Classless Act Release Debut Album ‘Welcome to the Show’

Rising rock band Classless Act have released their debut album, Welcome to the Show.

The group is currently on the road serving as opener on the Stadium Tour, the highly anticipated trek featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. Motley Crue singer Vince Neil makes a guest appearance on Welcome to the Show, lending vocals to the song “Classless Act.” That tune was one of three singles -- along with “Time to Bleed” and “This Is for You” -- released before the album’s arrival. The latter track features Justin Hawkins, frontman of the Darkness. A full track listing can be found below, and you can purchase/stream the LP here.

With the release of their debut album, Classless Act have also unveiled a new music video for the song “All That We Are."

"All that we are - is it enough for us to survive?" pondered singer Derek Day via press release. "This is a question, a concept we found ourselves asking after all we have been through over the past two years. Hell, the past seven or so years. We’ve been in a wee bit of a less-than-sunny time in our history. So what are we gonna do? Grow or go! Everyone needs to decide. We’ve got a show tonight, so I know what we’re doing!”

Watch Classless Act's Music Video for 'All That We Are'

Classless Act is made up of Day (vocals), Dane Pieper (guitar), Griffin Tucker (guitar), Franco Gravante (bass) and Chuck McKissock (drums). The quintet’s members hail from all over the world and initially came together via social media. They’ve since made Los Angeles their base, and have quickly built a strong following.

The Stadium Tour will introduce even more rock fans to the group. The trek, which kicked off June 16, is scheduled to run through Sept. 9.

Classless Act, 'Welcome to the Show' Track Listing

1. “Classless Act” (feat. Vince Neil)

2. “This Is for You” (feat. Justin Hawkins)

3. “Time to Bleed”

4. “On My Phone”

5. “All That We Are”

6. “Made in Hell”

7. “Storm Before the Calm”

8. “Haunting Love”

9. “Walking Contradiction”

10. “Give It to Me”

11. “Circles Thoughts From a Dying Man”