Many of classic rock’s biggest stars have had their material turned into theme songs for television shows.

The trend really started taking off in the ‘80s, as TV producers realized welcoming viewers with an already familiar tune added an extra level of appeal to their programs. Yes, this was still the golden era of original TV themes -- like Cheers, The A Team and The Greatest American Hero -- but many other series found success by utilizing songs from such famous acts as the Beatles, Billy Joel and the Rolling Stones.

In some cases, the original recording became the theme. In others, such as The Wonder Years’ memorable use of Joe Cocker’s rendition of “With a Little Help From My Friends,” a cover was used. Either way, it’s since become commonplace for classic rock tracks to be turned into theme songs, benefiting both the TV show and the artist as well.

One of the best modern examples is the Who. After the band’s classic hit “Who Are You” was utilized for the original series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, the group essentially became the unofficial CSI house band. With every spinoff, the Who licensed another theme song, earning Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend millions of dollars while also introducing the band’s material to a new generation of fans.

“With the use in CSI, fuck! It just hugely, dramatically spread the word about the potential, Townshend noted to Rolling Stone in 2022. “These were some of the best songs that the Who had ever recorded. They were on TV over and over again. It just reminded people that we were still there.”

Here are 20 Classic Rock Songs That Enjoyed a Second Life as TV Themes.