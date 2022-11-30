Christine McVie Dies: Rockers React

The death of Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and singer Christine McVie on Wednesday came unexpectedly and left many fans at a loss for words.

"She passed away peacefully at [the] hospital this morning, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, following a short illness," read an Instagram post on McVie's official account. "She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."

No other details have been given regarding McVie's cause of death.

McVie was recently nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Arrangements, Instruments and Vocals category for "Songbird (Orchestral Version)." The track appeared on her first solo compilation, Songbird, which was released in June.

Fleetwood Mac shared a statement on social media shortly after the news broke. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the band wrote. "She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

McVie's bandmates weren't the only ones to share their sympathy online. Many other artists have taken to social media to express their condolences. You can read their reactions below.