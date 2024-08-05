Chicago Announces Fall 2024 Tour Dates

Chicago has announced more tour dates for later this year, scheduled for October and November.

The band has already been on the road for much of this year, co-headlining the Heart & Soul Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, which ends Sept. 7. But Chicago is slated to continue touring the U.S. through the rest of the summer into early fall, and they've now revealed even more American tour dates, plus a few in Canada.

A complete list of new dates can be viewed below. A ticket presale will launch on Aug. 6, following by regular sales on Aug. 9.

Chicago's Upcoming New Live Collection

Chicago is also planning to release a new live set called Chicago at the John. F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington D.C. (9/16/1971), a 26-track collection that will be released on Sept. 27, the same day they will perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Hawaii.

Chicago, 2024 Fall Tour Dates

Oct. 22 Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

Oct. 24 Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre

Oct. 25 Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

Oct. 26 Morristown. NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Oct. 29 Port Chester, NY@ The Capitol Theatre

Oct. 30 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 1 Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live

Nov. 2 Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live

Nov. 3 Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

Nov. 6 Utica, NY @ The Stanley Theatre

Nov. 7 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 9 Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Nov. 10 Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Nov. 13 Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

Nov. 14 Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

Nov. 16 New Buffalo, MI @ Silver Creek Event Center

Nov. 17 Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall