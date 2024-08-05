Chicago Announces Fall 2024 Tour Dates
Chicago has announced more tour dates for later this year, scheduled for October and November.
The band has already been on the road for much of this year, co-headlining the Heart & Soul Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, which ends Sept. 7. But Chicago is slated to continue touring the U.S. through the rest of the summer into early fall, and they've now revealed even more American tour dates, plus a few in Canada.
A complete list of new dates can be viewed below. A ticket presale will launch on Aug. 6, following by regular sales on Aug. 9.
Chicago's Upcoming New Live Collection
Chicago is also planning to release a new live set called Chicago at the John. F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington D.C. (9/16/1971), a 26-track collection that will be released on Sept. 27, the same day they will perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Hawaii.
READ MORE: When Chicago Got Meta on '25 or 6 to 4'
Chicago, 2024 Fall Tour Dates
Oct. 22 Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
Oct. 24 Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre
Oct. 25 Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
Oct. 26 Morristown. NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
Oct. 29 Port Chester, NY@ The Capitol Theatre
Oct. 30 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
Nov. 1 Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live
Nov. 2 Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live
Nov. 3 Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
Nov. 6 Utica, NY @ The Stanley Theatre
Nov. 7 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 9 Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Nov. 10 Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
Nov. 13 Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater
Nov. 14 Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium
Nov. 16 New Buffalo, MI @ Silver Creek Event Center
Nov. 17 Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
Fall 2024 Rock Tours
Gallery Credit: Corey Irwin