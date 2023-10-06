Charlie Watts’ ‘Magical’ Former Mansion for Sale at $9.6 Million

A sprawling English countryside mansion once owned by Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has hit the market for £7.95 million (approximately $9.67 million).

Located near the Gloucestershire village of Ashleworth, the property – known as Foscombe House – is set on 52 acres of rolling green land.

The main house is a 10,000 square foot five-bedroom gothic-style home, with expansive kitchen and entertaining areas on its first floor. All of the bedrooms are located on the second floor, while the third and final floor features a smoking room which leads outside to a roof terrace.

Other major buildings on the property include a stable block that has been converted into a space for recreation and relaxation. It features a sauna, steam room and a swimming pool. There’s also a 20-car garage, which has been updated to include space for a helicopter.

Watts purchased the property in 1976 and lived there until 1983. During his residence, the drummer converted a 2,000 square foot guest house into a recording studio. It has since been converted back into living space, boasting three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and dining room.

“Foscombe House occupies one of the most magical settings in Gloucestershire, with part of its beauty being that it is set in the middle of its own beautiful parkland grounds, with swathes of wildflower gardens and two sweeping driveways of around half a mile each,” boasts the home’s official listing. “This setting, on the summit of Foscombe Hill, enjoys exceptional peace, privacy and unrivaled views, not only across its own grounds but from a higher aspect, unspoiled rural views across to nine counties.”

See pictures of Charlie Watts’ former mansion below.

Charlie Watts Is Posthumously Heard on the Rolling Stones' New Album

Though Watts died in 2021, the drummer is still heard on the Rolling Stones’ upcoming album Hackney Diamonds. Two songs, “Mess It Up” and “Live by the Sword,” feature drums tracks Watts recorded prior to his death.

Steve Jordan handled the drumming on the rest of the album. He was a close friend of Watts’ and was handpicked to replace him in the Stones for what was originally intended to be a temporary basis.

“There are people that don’t understand that I lost a friend,” Jordan, who knew Watts for 40 years, explained in 2021. “So they’re happy for me, but they don’t understand that I’d rather not have this be the case. But the Rolling Stones have really, really done everything in their power to make the transition smooth and sympathetic and empathetic. They’ve been cognizant of everyone’s feelings. I personally appreciate that.”