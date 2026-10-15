Watch Cactus Unleash ‘300 Pounds of Joy’

Cactus has teamed up with King's X star Ty Tabor for a cover of the 1963 Howlin' Wolf song "300 Pounds of Joy."

You can watch the new video for the song below. It's the latest single from the band's recent album Temple of Blues 2.

Cactus was originally founded in 1969 by drummer Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart, Beck, Bogart & Appice and Blue Murder), guitarist Jim McCarty, bassist Tim Bogert and singer Rusty Day.

Appice is the last remaining founding member of the group, which reactivated in 2006. “This song is so cool. Great Howlin’ Wolf song with the killer drum groove," he explained in a press release announcing the new single. "I copied the groove and the video is awesome with a great Rocky kind of story!”

This is the third cover of a blues classic to be released as a single from the new album, following the Dee Snider collaboration "Little Red Rooster" and the Eric Gales-starring "Back Door Man."

Read More: Hear Cactus Team Up With Dee Snider

"This time, I wanted to make a real blues album for Temple of Blues 2," Appice explained. "(2024's) Temple of Blues 1 was made up entirely of Cactus songs. I’ve always loved the Howlin’ Wolf album, which also gave Cactus our biggest song, (1972's) “Evil.”

Cactus' Temple of Blues II is available now on vinyl and CD and in digital formats from Cleopatra Records.

Watch Cactus Perform '300 Pounds of Joy'

Cactus, 'Temple of Blues II' Track List

1. "Back Door Man Pt. 1 & 2" feat. Eric Gales & Billy Sheehan

2. "300 Pounds Of Joy" feat. Ty Tabor

3. "Moanin’ At Midnight" feat. Pat Travers

4. "Down In The Bottom" feat. Dug Pinnick

5. "Token Chokin’" feat. Bumblefoot

6. "Bad Stuff" feat. Steve Morse, Joe Lynn Turner, Derek Sherinian

& Tony Franklin

7. "Tail Dragger" feat. Rudy Sarzo & Alex Skolnick

8. "The Little Red Rooster" feat. Dee Snider, Tracii Guns, Jimmy Haslip

9. "Purple Haze" feat. Melanie

10. "Spoonful" feat. Ted Nugent & Bob Daisley

BONUS TRACK [CD ONLY]

11. "Feel So Good" feat. Billy Sheehan & Britt Lightning