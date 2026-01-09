Bush has announced a new 2026 tour in support of their latest album, I Beat Loneliness.

The Land of Milk and Honey trek kicks off April 7 in Pittsburgh and is currently set to run through May 16 in Columbus, Ohio. Mammoth will support most of the dates with James and the Cold Gun also on the bill. Tickets will be available on presale starting Monday (Jan. 12) and the general sale will begin Friday (Jan. 16). More information is available at the band's official website. You can see all of the concerts below.

"I’m super excited about the record, because I feel really proud of it," vocalist and songwriter Gavin Rossdale told UCR in 2024 as it was in process. "I wrote a bunch of it and there are some collaborations with the producer [Erik Ron] we worked with. I made sure and got those out of the way and then did a bunch of stuff myself. Because if I don’t do the collaborations, everyone’s like, 'Well, what’s it like if you collaborate a bit?' So we started with the collaborations and I’ve got a couple of killer songs. I’m super excited."

What Bush Has Been Doing

The '90s rockers have done a mix of their own headlining dates in recent years, while also sharing the stage with some of their rock radio peers. This past fall, they hit the road for a co-headlining run with Live and also did a healthy run of dates with Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox prior to that.

"We’ve done a lot of co-headlines -- we opened for Alice in Chains and have done some other opener things," he said during that same 2024 conversation. "It just feels really good having a harmonious backstage...it’s a nice energy when you go to work and everyone is getting along. Everyone’s in it for the same reasons, you know, to have a great night of music. That’s it."

Bush, 'The Land of Milk and Honey' 2026 Tour Dates

April 07 - Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

April 09 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

April 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

April 12 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 14 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

April 15 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 17 - Biloxi, MS @ Crawfish Music Festival (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

April 18 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 21 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 22 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

April 25 - Indio, CA @ Stagecoach (Empire Polo Field)*

April 28 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

April 29 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

May 01 - West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

May 03 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

May 05 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK

May 06 - Oshkosh, WI @ Oshkosh Arena

May 08 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

May 09 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

May 12 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 13 - Clearwater, FL @ The Sound

May 15 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

May 16 - Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Festival (Historic Crew Stadium)*