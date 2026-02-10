Buddy Guy Will Celebrate 90th Birthday With 2026 Tour Dates
Buddy Guy will celebrate his 90th birthday this year, on the road, of course. The blues legend just revealed a heavy slate of 2026 tour dates which will start in July.
It's been a good year for Guy so far. He snagged his latest Grammy win at the beginning of this month for 2025's Ain't Done With the Blues, which is his ninth trophy overall. He also carried forward a favorite tradition with the annual January run at his Buddy Guy's Legends club, playing 16 shows throughout the month.
April will find Guy heading overseas for a couple of headlining shows at Australia. He'll also perform two sets at the Byron Bay Bluesfest as part of the festival's lineup which features the reunited Split Enz, the Black Crowes, Marcus King Band, the Pogues, Earth, Wind & Fire and more.
How Long is Buddy Guy Planning to Continue Touring?
Though he announced a farewell tour in late 2022, with dates that began the following year, Guy says that he's happy he has continued to find his way back to the concert stage.
"I'm going to do this as long as I can, 'cause, you know, this year I'll be 90 years old," he told NPR in January. "When you get that old, you need help to the stage. But as long as my fingers can move a little bit, I still think I'll play as long as I can. And if you can't give people what they pay for, it's time for you to get the hell out of the way."
The blues icon will start this year's summer tour July 15 in Toronto with dates currently scheduled through Sept. 18. The shows will go on sale Friday (Feb. 13) and you can see the complete tour information below. His 90th birthday is July 30.
Buddy Guy, 2026 Tour Dates
July 15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
July 18 – Buffalo, NY @ Kleinhans Music Hall
July 20 – TBA
July 23 – Mayetta, KS @ Prairie Band Casino & Resort
July 24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
July 25 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
July 26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
July 29 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
July 31 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort
Aug. 01 – Ranson, WV @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Aug. 02 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Aug. 04 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
Aug. 05 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Memorial Auditorium
Aug. 07 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater
Aug. 08 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
Aug. 19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
Aug. 22 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Aug. 25 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
Aug. 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Aug. 28 – Austin, TX – 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
Aug. 29 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 30 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Sept. 09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Sept. 11 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Sept. 12 – Chandler, AZ @ The Showroom at Gila River Hotels & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass
Sept. 13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Popejoy Hall
Sept. 15 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Sept. 18 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theatre
