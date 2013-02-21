Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born To Run’ House For Sale

The Long Branch, N.J. house where Bruce Springsteen wrote his 1975 breakthrough album 'Born to Run' is on the market. The asking price for the two-bedroom house, which went on the market last week, is $349,900.

Springsteen rented the 828-square foot bungalow at 7 1/2 West End Court, one block away from the beach, from 1974-75. He moved when his newfound fame drew too much attention to house.

“I was living in a small house Long Branch, New Jersey, up the coast from Asbury," Springsteen said in the 'Wings for Wheels' documentary that came with the 'Born to Run' 30th anniversary box set. "One day I was playing guitar on the edge of the bed and the words ‘born to run’ came to me.”

Much of the rest of the album was written on an upright piano. In his recent biography, 'Bruce,' Peter Ames Carlin says that, following the completion of the album, the entire E Street Band signed the piano's lid. The spinet was eventually thrown out by a future tenant.