Bruce Springsteen Makes TV Commercial Debut in Super Bowl Jeep Ad

Bruce Springsteen will appear in a Jeep commercial during Super Bowl LV, marking his first partnership with an advertiser.

The two-minute spot, which he scored with producer Ron Aniello, can be seen below.

The commercial focuses on uniting the U.S. during a period of intense political and social turmoil. "We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground,” the singer-songwriter says during the clip, partly set in a Lebanon, Kan. chapel. According to Variety, his personal 1980 Jeep CJ-5 makes an appearance.

The musician continues, "Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there’s hope on the road up ahead.” The commercial, titled "The Middle," ends with the image of a U.S. map overlaid with the text, "To the ReUnited States of America."

You can watch the segment below.

Variety reports that Springsteen only agreed to make the ad at the beginning of 2021 — it was filmed on location last Sunday. Olivier Francois, chief marketing officer at Jeep automaker Stellantis, was initially told to ease expectations about the singer taking part. But Francois was adamant that Springsteen represents the company's core attributes.

“It is obvious to anyone. He is exactly like Jeep — iconic, American, rugged and authentic,” he said.

The ad takes place in the U.S. Center Chapel in Lebanon, supposedly the literal geographic center of the 48 contiguous states. Springsteen's manager, Jon Landau, said the ad's goal was to "do something surprising, relevant, immediate and artful.”

Though Jeep offered to let Springsteen film scenes at his New Jersey home, he reportedly insisted to fly out to he chapel. "He spent 12 hours on site," Francois said. "He was totally hands-on about the editing. He was very, very, very active with the editing and the process. He knew what he wanted, and he got what he wanted.”