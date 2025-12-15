Bruce Springsteen made a surprise guest appearance at a raucous charity show on Sunday night featuring longtime E Street Band mate Steven Van Zandt. But that wasn't the only surprise.

Van Zandt and his solo band, the Disciples of Soul, were on hand for the 50th anniversary WhyHunger benefit concert in front of a packed house at the Stony Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Springsteen had just joined them to sing "I Don't Want to Go Home," a 1976 favorite from Southside Johnny, when a fire alarm sounded. Power was cut to the stage and the house lights went up.

Soon, it became apparent that there was no fire. Touring E Street Band percussionist Anthony Almonte began playing an insistent rhythm as members of the crowd broke into a spontaneous portion of Sam Cooke's "Having a Party." Soon, power was restored – and the show went on.

'I Don't Care if That F---in' Fire Alarm Goes Off!'

Springsteen and Van Zandt tore through "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out," "Merry Christmas, Baby" and "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" – but not before completing "I Don't Want to Go Home." "I know it's time to go, but I don’t want to go home," Springsteen sang at one point. "I don't care if that f---in' fire alarm goes off!"

Springsteen ensured that their timely take on "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" stretched to some 10 minutes. "Steve, Steve, oh Steve, I'm not ready to go home yet," Springsteen said. "I am not ready to go home. Let's pick it up from the solo and take it all the way out one more time."

Watch as the Show Stops at the Stone Pony

This new rendition of "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" arrived just days after the 50th anniversary of the song's signature performance on the C.W. Post campus of Long Island University. Springsteen belatedly released the recording as the b-side of 1984's "My Hometown" and it quickly became a holiday staple.

Van Zandt had already left the E Street Band by then, with Nils Lofgren taking his place on backing vocals and rhythm and lead guitars. The group then went dormant for most of 10 years ending in 1999. Both Lofgren and Van Zandt have toured with the E Street Band ever since.

Watch ‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town’ at the Stone Pony

Southside Johnny, Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Van Zandt at the Stone Pony in 1976 (Richard E. Aaron / Redferns, Getty Images) Southside Johnny, Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Van Zandt at the Stone Pony in 1976 (Richard E. Aaron / Redferns, Getty Images) loading...

WhyHunger was founded by the late Harry Chapin and has been run by his family since Chapin's 1981 death. The Original Harry Chapin Band performed earlier in the evening at the Stone Pony, along with the Smithereens, fellow E Street Band member Garry Tallent and others.

“I want to send a prayer up and a thank you out to Harry Chapin," Springsteen said. "I met Harry in 1977 when we were recording Darkness on the Edge of Town. Harry was in the same studio, and I said, 'Harry, how do you work your charity,' and he said I play one night for myself and then I play one night for somebody else."

Watch ‘Tenth Avenue Freeze Out’ at the Stone Pony

